February 27, 2022

BIDEN SAYS HE’S MADE EVERYTHING AWESOME, BUT AMERICANS HAVE A ‘PSYCHOLOGICAL’ ISSUE WITH BEING HAPPY:

Just when you think Joe Biden can’t possibly say anything more ridiculous than the last time, he proves you wrong. Lesson: Never underestimate our intrepid president and his ability to stoop to new lows of silliness, causing you to spit your liquid refreshment all over your computer screen. Or wherever. No, really.

The latest hysterical case in point, which was posted to Twitter on Saturday by our friends at the Republican National Committee, speaks for itself, but I can’t stop myself from transcribing the damn thing.

Ready? This — with a Barney Fife-like straight face, mind you:

There’s a phenomenal negative psychological impact that COVID has had [COVID! Of course!] on the public psyche. And so you have an awful lot of people who are, notwithstanding the fact that things have gotten so better for them economically, uh, that they are thinking, but, how do you get up in the morning feeling happy? Happy that everything’s alright.

Here’s Joe, America.