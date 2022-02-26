February 26, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Follow the Science.

The New Hotness? Salvage the midterms! We found the science behind Democrats’ COVID flip-flop.

If President Joe Biden joins Democratic governors from around the nation in backing off COVID restrictions at his first State of the Union address next week, we have found the scientific study that informed this completely objective and not in any way politically motivated decision. Impact Research , a Democratic polling firm, published a memo yesterday calling on Democrats to “declare the crisis phase of COVID over and push for feeling and acting normal.”

Hence this headline: New CDC Guidance Ends Mask Recommendation for Most U.S. Counties.