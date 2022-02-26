February 26, 2022

FEDS: SAYING YOU’RE ‘COLORBLIND’ IS RACIST.

A newly revealed federal diversity program greatly expands earlier critical race training by creating a whole new minefield of “microaggressions” that some could believe are stereotypes and racism.

In the training package used at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, for example, offering a black student a basketball should be considered offensive.

Not only are federal workers urged to consider what they say, but also how their comments are received. In one chart, a white male is shown saying he is “colorblind.” The black woman shown beside, however, takes as an insult that the white is denying her “racial/cultural being.”