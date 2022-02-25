February 25, 2022

GALLUP ON RUSSIA: Most Americans realize the 80s called — and Biden didn’t answer. “Looks like we’ve achieved nearly a full consensus on Mitt Romney’s vindication — even before Russia invaded Ukraine. A Gallup poll conduced between February 1-17 shows anger rising rapidly toward Russia, across all political denominations. It had already gotten bad shortly after Barack Obama’s 2012 bon mot to Romney that ‘the 80s called and they want their foreign policy back,’ but Vladimir Putin’s aggression has turned it into a consensus even before the first shot was fired.”