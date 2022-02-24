February 24, 2022

CHANGE: Target lifts mask requirement for employees and shoppers. “Mega retailer Target announced Wednesday that it would rescind its mask mandate that applied to both employees and shoppers, joining a growing number of stores scaling back their masking rules.”

According to Business Insider last month, the analytics firm Numerator “found that Target’s typical shopper is a white suburban mother between 35 and 44 years old. She typically has some college or a 4-year degree education with a household income of $80,000.” Evidently, Target’s no longer worried that she’s going to get the vapors in 2022 over her fellow shoppers or the local store clerks walking about without a mask.