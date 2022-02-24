February 24, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN PRIORITIES: Joy Behar Frets Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Will Harm Her Vacation Plans.

Behar then voiced her concern about how it could force her to further put off a dream trip to Italy:

You know, you just plan a trip. You want to go there, want to go to Italy for four years, and I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic, and now this. You know, it’s, like, what’s going to happen there too?

A few moments later, Behar became unhinged and suggested that “people on the right in this country are on Putin’s side[.]” She built off of that and wondered if they were being paid off, asking, “What are they making a lot of money over there?”