February 24, 2022

● Biden extends the national pandemic emergency first declared in March 2020.

—The New York Times, Saturday.

● White House overhauling COVID strategy as nation moves out of pandemic crisis.

—ABC, today.

● CDC to update masking guidance as soon as Friday. “The new metrics would allow less masking for most of the U.S. population, and would suggest universal masking only in places being hit hardest by the virus.”

—Axios, today.

Old and busted: follow the science. The new hotness? Provide triage to sinking poll numbers, and have some talking points for the Sunday talk shows that don’t involve Ukraine.