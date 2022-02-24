February 24, 2022

NO NEED TO RUSH INTO ANYTHING: Biden: Wait Another Month or So to See if Sanctions Are Working. “It’s not clear that President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian government, and the Ukrainian armed forces have another month. Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting over control of Antonov Airfield, just 15 minutes from Kyiv. The Ukrainians are trying to hold off the Russians at Hostomel airport outside Kyiv. The Russian forces are attempting to secure Kyiv as quickly as possible – and if the Russians get control of those airfields, they can fly in a lot more reinforcements.”