February 23, 2022

ROGER SIMON: CPAC—This Time It’s Serious.

I’ve attended maybe a half-dozen of them over the years, starting around 2006, when I spoke on behalf of the fledgling PJ Media (now PJ Media).

For the most part, I have been just another of the media grunts, roaming about, observing the scene that is part social event, part book sales festival, and part opportunity for candidates to show off their speaking skills—an audition, as it were, for whatever office they might aspire to.

Sometimes, it’s the presidency.

It’s pretty much fun, and when Donald Trump is speaking—as he will be this time—he garners more than the usual attention as he always does. It’s standing room only.

But, to be honest, the event doesn’t amount to all that much because it’s a conclave of people who largely agree with each other, applauding each other. At best, you learn a few new things at the margins, maybe make a few new friends or contacts. Nothing wrong with that, but it is what it is.

This time, it’s different. Very different.

The world is aflame—globally and domestically. From Ukraine to Canada to our home front with its open border, drugs, and crime everywhere, runaway inflation, empty food shelves, mandates, masked children, critical race theory, a president who doesn’t seem all there with a vice president whose knowledge of foreign affairs, I believe, is an embarrassment to our country and on and on, there has never, to my knowledge, been a CPAC at a moment remotely like this.

Just as I type this, I am reminded how grave the situation is by something that surfaced only hours ago. A tweet, in response to a supportive tweet for the Ukrainian people from Taiwan’s president, got this reply from the Chinese regime mouthpiece the Global Times:

“Taiwan is eager to grab attention from the Ukraine issue. But there is no dispute over Ukraine’s sovereignty despite disputes on its borders. Taiwan’s sovereignty has never existed. It’s only a matter of time that your secessionist regime will be eradicated.”

Eradicated? Taiwan? The maker of so many of our computer chips. And you thought Ukraine was dicey.

Meanwhile, our own society is more split than in any of our lifetimes. People talk about secession and even civil war.

As I said: CPAC—this time, it’s serious!