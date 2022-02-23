February 23, 2022

FREEDOM CONVOY DONORS NAMES PUBLISHED ON GOOGLE MAPS:

Hours after the Google Maps link was posted, the tech giant removed and deleted the post containing all of the pins, citing a violation of the company’s terms of service.

As seen in screenshots of the now-deleted Google Maps post, the pins contained everything from first names and surnames to the comments left by donors, including all of the other particulars that would have identified them as citizens of Ontario.

Following the initial GiveSendGo hack, several journalists attempted to harass people who had donated money to the protest, which was legal at the time. Reporters from Canadian state-media CBC and the Washington Post were among those who solicited comments from donors to ask them why they pitched in.