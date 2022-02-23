February 23, 2022

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Recalled San Francisco School Board Member: I Hope the Asians Who Voted Me Out of Office Are Happy They’re Advancing the White Supremacist Cause.

It’s easy to look at social media, NGOs or elite media/activists and assume wokeism is somehow popular. But every time it goes to a vote, a tsunami of opposition from regular people. Now from abolishing the police in Minneapolis to recalling the school board in SF.

Leftwing writer Lee Fang writes that the left is being given every warning there is that their woke agenda is absolute poison, but they seem intent on ignoring those warning signals:

Feb 16

No one watches Fox News here. There’s no real right wing influence. The leaders of the recall are nonwhite immigrants. The media will lie nonstop about this but the fact that an overwhelming majority of Democrats recalled San Francisco’s ultra woke school board speaks volumes.

Lee Fang

@lhfang

Feb 16

This volunteer says he collected over 12,000 signatures for the successful recall of San Francisco’s school board members. The backlash against woke bullshit in schools is a landslide.

We keep telling them “Life is not Twitter” and they keep answering, “OH YES LIFE IS TWITTER, AND EVEN IF LIFE IS NOT YET TWITTER, IT SHOULD BE MADE TO BE TWITTER.”

Not only isn’t America Twitter, but not even California is Twitter.

Biden is now underwater in the bluest big state — 47% approving, 48% disapproving.

In California.

And Kamala Harris? California is her home state (well… after Canada, I mean), and her approval rating there is… 38%.

* * * * * * * *

How unpopular is “this woke bulls**t”?

Unpopular enough that

The San Francisco Chronicle painted a different picture of the recall backers that gathered Tuesday night to celebrate their victory. One of the backers, David Thompson, who also reportedly goes by the name “Gaybraham” Lincoln, was described as being “dressed in head-to-toe rainbow drag and towering platform shoes.”“This is what happens when you try to rename the schools in the middle of a pandemic,” Thompson said. “We wanted to show the diversity of the community behind his recall. I knew they were going to say, ‘Oh, isn’t it just a bunch of Republicans?’ And I’m like, do I look like a Republican?”

As no one in history has ever said, until now: When you’ve lost Gaybraham Lincoln…