February 23, 2022

CDC WITHHOLDING COVID DATA FROM PUBLIC:

The CDC has been withholding large portions of COVID-19 data from the public.

The New York Times reports that the CDC has published only “a small sample of the data” because it fears the public would not properly understand the data, that the public is too dumb.

“The agency has been reluctant to make those figures public, the official said, because they might be misinterpreted as the vaccines being ineffective,” the Times reports.

In other words, if there’s proof that the vaccines against COVID are less effective than promised — as each triple-vaxxed COVID positive individual proves — you don’t deserve to know about it. So don’t ask.

Among the hidden data points are the hospitalization rates broken down by age and vaccination status, in addition to the effectiveness of booster shots. Just the important stuff.