February 23, 2022

ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: AOC-Led ‘Squad’ Reveals Latest Strategy Designed to Give Joe Biden Midterm Election Nightmares.

At a time when rank and file Democrats are scrambling to contain the losses that are expected to take place in November, due in part to Biden’s disastrous “leadership” and the GOP playing it smart in the messaging wars by tying vulnerable members to the soft-on-crime far-left wing, it was announced Wednesday by the Working Families Party that Rep. Rashida Tlaib – an original to the “Squad” – would be taking the unusual step of giving a response to Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address:

* * * * * * *

Though the speech won’t air on any of the major TV networks, it will be broadcast on the Working Families Party’s Facebook page, where GOP operatives will no doubt be combing for material to use in upcoming campaign ads.