February 23, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE HOUSE OF STEPHANOPOULOS: The View Lies About Justice Thomas’s Wife Being ‘Part of the Insurrection.’ “The claim that Ginni was ‘very involved in’ the January 6 riot has been debunked for a while now. Even PolitiFact found the claims ‘false.’ ‘There’s no evidence that Thomas was involved in organizing the events that unfolded on Jan. 6,’ they wrote. ‘She has not been subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the attack and rumors that she helped organize busing for Trump supporters that day have not been supported.’”