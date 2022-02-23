February 23, 2022

RICH LOWRY: BLM’s disasters leave Democrats vulnerable. “If a right-wing purveyor of Internet misinformation wanted to discredit BLM and its allies, he couldn’t do much better than concoct a story in which a disturbed activist attempts to shoot and kill a local politician and immediately gets bailed out by his BLM brethren spouting clichéd attacks on the criminal-justice system. It’s what happened in Louisville, Ky., though. After 21-year-old Quintez Brown allegedly shot at — and missed — mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, the city’s BLM chapter quickly posted his $100,000 bail. From attempted murder to walking free a couple of days later is quite the turnaround…Democrats wonder how they can blunt GOP attacks on culture issues and believe that if they explain their positions better, they’ll be fine. But the party is positioned so far left that it needs bold gestures. If it wanted to send an unmistakable signal of change, it would denounce the leadership of BLM, call for investigations into its finances, declare that the group’s priorities aren’t those of the Democratic Party and wear the ensuing furor from the left as a badge of honor. But Democrats won’t do that and can’t do that — which is why they are in such trouble.”