February 23, 2022
TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! ‘Are You Guys Out Of Your F**king Mind?’: Joe Rogan Says Biden ‘Can’t Talk Right’ Anymore.
“He’s [Biden] not a good example, because he’s basically a shell, you know, cognitively,” Rogan shared. “And the fact that that took a long time for people to admit. That was one of the things that people were saying that I was a Trump supporter during the election because I said I would vote for Trump before I would vote for Biden.”
“But I didn’t vote for either,” he added. “The reason why I said that was like, ‘You don’t see this? Are you guys out of your fucking mind? You guys don’t see that this guy can’t, he can’t talk right anymore?’ Go watch videos of him from twenty years ago. He was a dummy, he said a lot of silly shit, he lied about a bunch of things, but at least he was articulate.”
Don’t worry, all the best people assured us in 2020; it’s just a stutter: Biden’s Ukraine Response After-Party Produces Some Horrific Optics. “Things got even weirder at the end of the roundtable, though. Biden gets asked an obvious question about Putin, and instead of answering it, the president starts smirking and picking at his teeth, while staring blankly for over 20 seconds. It was an incredibly odd scene.”