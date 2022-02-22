February 22, 2022

IT’S COME TO THIS: Canadian MP On Truck Caravan: Honk Honk=Heil Hitler (Video).

One member of Trudeau’s Liberal Party went absolutely frothing from the mouth crazy during the parliament’s discussion about extending the prime minister’s emergency powers.Her name is Ya’ara Saks. Per the Toronto Sun, In the middle of the parliamentary debate about extending Trudeau’s emergency powers, this crazy lady claimed the “horn honking during the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa was a call for Adolf Hitler.” Why would a Jewish woman make an inappropriate comparison to the Holocaust, thus cheapening the memory of the actual horrors suffered by millions of people at the hands of Hitler? There’s only one explanation, the wiring in her cranial cavity shorted out.

[Chrystia] Freeland arouses strong feelings among old Russia hands. Before the Yeltsin era collapsed, she had consistent, remarkable access to gangster-oligarchs like Boris Berezovsky, who appeared in her Financial Times articles described as aw-shucks humans just doing their best to make sure “big capital” maintained its “necessary role” in Russia’s political life. “Berezovsky was one of several financiers who came together in a last-ditch attempt to keep the Communists out of the Kremlin” was typical Freeland fare in, say, 1998.[”] * * * * * * * * Years later, she is somehow Canada’s Finance Minister, and what another friend from our Russia days laughingly describes as “the Nurse Ratched of the New World Order.” At the end of last week, Minister Freeland explained that in expanding its Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) program, her government was “directing Canadian financial institutions to review their relationships with anyone involved in the illegal blockades.” The Emergencies Act contains language beyond the inventive powers of the best sci-fi writers. It defines a “designated person” — a person eligible for cutoff of financial services — as someone “directly or indirectly” participating in a “public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace.” Directly or indirectly? She went on to describe the invocation of Canada’s Emergencies Act in the dripping-fake tones of someone trying to put a smile on an insurance claim rejection, with even phrases packed with bad news steered upward in the form of cheery hypotheticals. As in, The names of both individuals and entities as well as crypto wallets? Have been shared? By the RCMP with financial institutions? And accounts have been frozen? As she confirmed this monstrous news about freezing bank accounts, Freeland burst into nervous laughter, looking like Tony Perkins sharing a cheery memory with “mother”.

With Freeland having locked up the Freedom Convoy’s bank accounts, Ottawa’s mayor also wants to sell off their confiscated trucks:

In the interview, Watson also said that the Freedom Convoy hurt small businesses in the nation’s capital and “disrupted the city.” “That’s one of the reasons why, under the Emergencies Act, that I’ve asked our solicitor and our city manager, how can we keep the tow trucks, and the campers, and the vans and everything else we’ve confiscated, and sell those pieces of equipment to help recoup some of the costs that our taxpayers are absorbing? That’s one of the provisions of the Emergency Act and we have been a beneficiary of the Emergency Act,” Watson stated in the interview. “I asked the Members of Parliament to consider, it’s [the Emergency Act] helped us a lot, things like confiscating vehicles,” he added. Watson continued, saying that lawmakers need a better plan going forward to “protect our residents” better than they have this past month.

Fortunately though, Oceania has never been in favor of totalitarianism: “Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to Russia’s actions during a late afternoon news conference in which he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having ordered an invasion of eastern Ukraine – and attacking democracy. ‘Russia’s flagrant disregard for the independence of a sovereign nation is a serious threat to security and stability in the region and around the world,’ he said. ‘Canada and our allies will defend democracy. We are taking these actions today in a stand against authoritarianism.’”