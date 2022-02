INSIDE EVERY LIBERAL IS A TOTALITARIAN SCREAMING TO GET OUT: Democrats overwhelmingly approve of Trudeau’s crackdown on freedom protestors, freezing of bank accounts: Poll. Looking at Democrat likely voters alone, 65 percent said they favored Trudeau’s crackdown on the protestors, and 17 percent said they disapproved.

(Classical reference in headline.)