February 22, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Going “Green.”

The New Hotness? Spending Green! Climate activists spend millions for friendly Associated Press ‘news.’

When climate activists called for more coverage, the Associated Press went green.

No, it didn’t dive into environmental activism. The news agency had already done that. It dove into a pile of cash — more than $8 million.

AP just announced it sold its gold-standard journalism for 20 bright, shiny new reporters under the benign headline “Climate grant illustrates growth in philanthropy-funded news.” The announcement was adorned with a photo of a polar bear (of course) because journalists do love their cute, man-eating predators.

That $8 million over three years works out to about $133,000 per staffer — in case you’re interested in buying (or renting) a journalist or two.