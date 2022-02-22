February 22, 2022

ANOTHER MILESTONE: James Webb Space Telescope’s Mirrors Align 1st Starlight In A Hexagon, Reveals NASA. “Engineers handling the James Webb Space Telescope have achieved another milestone as they recently completed the ‘Segment Image Identification’ phase of mirror alignment. With the completion of the first phase, the telescope has brought the 18 unfocused images of a star into a hexagonal formation by moving each of its 18 primary mirror segments. As of now, Webb is in its commissioning phase and has two of its four major instruments turned on.”