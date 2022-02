“PARANOID” NOW JUST MEANS “THREE WEEKS AHEAD OF THE NEWS CYCLE”: Am I Paranoid Enough? “Though quite jaundiced and cynical about the ‘good intentions’ of our national and international elites (political and otherwise), I’ve tried to avoid buying into conspiracy theories about a ‘great reset’ being planned for us by Klaus Schulz of the World Economic Forum. But now come news that Justin Trudeau wants to make all the ‘temporary’ expanded financial surveillance powers permanent.”