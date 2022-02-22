«

February 22, 2022

COLORADO: Committee kills bill that would have established feasibility study on nuclear energy.

Senate Bill 22-073 would have required the Office of Economic Development (OED) to study using small modular nuclear reactors as a carbon-free energy source that would contribute to the state’s goal of reducing overall carbon emissions.

The Democratic-controlled Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee voted to postpone the bill indefinitely by a 3-2 party-line vote.

“As other states begin lifting their moratoriums, such as West Virginia, or actually initiating small modular reactor projects, such as Wyoming, Colorado is left behind,” Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement. “Climate change may be real, but the Democrats’ concerns about it are as fake as can be.”

If you aren’t serious about nuclear, you aren’t serious about reducing carbon emissions.

Posted by Stephen Green at 9:37 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.