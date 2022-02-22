February 22, 2022

COLORADO: Committee kills bill that would have established feasibility study on nuclear energy.

Senate Bill 22-073 would have required the Office of Economic Development (OED) to study using small modular nuclear reactors as a carbon-free energy source that would contribute to the state’s goal of reducing overall carbon emissions.

The Democratic-controlled Senate State, Veterans, and Military Affairs Committee voted to postpone the bill indefinitely by a 3-2 party-line vote.

“As other states begin lifting their moratoriums, such as West Virginia, or actually initiating small modular reactor projects, such as Wyoming, Colorado is left behind,” Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in a statement. “Climate change may be real, but the Democrats’ concerns about it are as fake as can be.”