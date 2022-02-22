February 22, 2022

KAMALA HARRIS EXPLAINS HOW SANCTIONS WILL DETER RUSSIA FROM AN INVASION THEY’VE ALREADY DECIDED ON: “Abso – we strongly believe – and remember also that the sanctions are a product not only of our perspective as the United States, but a shared perspective among our allies, and the allied relationship is such that we have agreed that the deterrence effect of these sanctions is still a meaningful one, especially because remember also, we still sincerely hope that there is a diplomatic path out of this moment. And within the context, then, of the fact that that window is still opening – open, although it is absolutely narrowing, but within the context of a diplomatic path still being open, the deterrence effect we believe has merit.”

I hope that clears things up for you.