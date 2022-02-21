«
»

February 21, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED AT THE WAPO: “Democracy Dies in Darkness.”

The New Hotness? “As mask mandates fall, more and more people will be forced to do their own balancing of risks and benefits.”

Whatever happened to “my body, my choice?”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:35 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.