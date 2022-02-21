February 21, 2022

MATT MARGOLIS: Did You Get On Trump’s Truth Social Platform Yet? I Did… Sort of… “I spent roughly an hour attempting to get through the account creation process Sunday evening, finally giving up shortly after midnight. I tried again in the morning and successfully created my account, although I’m not able to use it yet.”

I signed up this morning with little trouble, but was put on a wait list — #167,933 — to get access to my account.

If you’re interested, the app is only available on iPhone (Android is coming soonish) and signing up on the web doesn’t yet work, so for now it’s the iPhone app or nothing.