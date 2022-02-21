February 21, 2022

CHRIS BARRON: The End of the Pandemic.

In early January, my friend and Fox News superstar Greg Gutfeld announced that the COVID-19 pandemic would end on February 1st of this year. Not because Anthony Fauci or Joe Biden or the CDC would announce an end to the pandemic, but because average Americans all across the country would make it clear they were simply done with the pandemic.

Greg was wrong on the exact date – but not by much. It’s now mid-February and it is clear that Americans everywhere are declaring independence from the tyrannical and draconian lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports. This isn’t a red team vs blue team issue either, even blue State Governors are rolling back restrictions.

These rollbacks are happening not because of guidance from the tin pot despots over at the CDC but indeed IN SPITE of the guidance of the CDC.