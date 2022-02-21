February 21, 2022

MICHAEL WALSH: From Behind the Unreasoning Mask.



So now the mask slips and the truth is revealed: it was never about masks, or Covid, or “the science” at all. It was always—and always will be—about power. The Long March through the Institutions, the hallmark of the Frankfurt School‘s assault on the Western democracies, has now claimed its latest and thus far biggest prize.

Who had the collapse of Canada as a functioning democracy on his bingo card? It was disheartening enough when Australia (with a “conservative” prime minister) fell, and that disarmed and benighted nation quickly transformed from the land of Mad Max and Crocodile Dundee back into the British penal colony it always was.

* * * * * * * *

Amazingly, and to its credit, so did the editorial board of the New York Times, meekly defending the right of peaceful protest, something Trudeau, Jr., had once claimed to champion:

We disagree with the protesters’ cause, but they have a right to be noisy and even disruptive. Protests are a necessary form of expression in a democratic society, particularly for those whose opinions do not command broad popular support. Governments have a responsibility to prevent violence by protesters, but they must be willing to accept some degree of disruption by those seeking to be heard. The challenge for public officials — the same one faced by Minneapolis and other cities in 2020 during the protests after the murder of George Floyd — is to maintain a balance between public health and safety and a functioning society, with the right to free expression. Entertaining the use of force to disperse or contain legal protests is wrong. As Mr. Trudeau said in November 2020, in expressing his support of a yearlong protest by farmers in India that blocked major highways to New Delhi, “Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.”

One of the obstacles to understanding the malign intentions of the Davoisie and its fellow travelers in this mésalliance of corporate leaders and government officials—one of the textbook characteristics of Fascism, along with the employment of private militias to subvert the democratic process—is the highly successful campaign the international Left has waged since the collapse of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact under exigent circumstances in 1941, mostly via the media, to convince you that National Socialist Germany and the international Union of Soviet Socialist Republics were somehow antithetical, when in fact they were two sides of the same hellish coin. The contraction “Nazi” (almost never used by the members of the NSDAP themselves) derives from the first syllable of the German words for “national” and “socialist,” and was used to distinguish National Socialists from “Sozis” in common parlance.