February 21, 2022

OLD AND BUSTED: Stalin blaming hoarders, wreckers, and saboteurs for the “unexpected” outcomes of his disastrous policies.

The New Hotness, Courtesy of Axios? Biden needs a Trump substitute.

The bottom line: Biden may not find a truly effective GOP foil until after the midterm elections.

A GOP-controlled House would allow Biden to pick daily fights and present his policies as an alternative.

The last two Democratic presidents won re-election after losing the House in the mid-term election.

But will Biden, who will be 82 in 2024 (not to mention his vice president, and her world-class poker skills) still be on the ticket that year?