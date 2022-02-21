February 21, 2022

JEFF DUNETZ: President’s Day: A Liberal Homogenized Celebration Of Nothing. “While officially a celebration of Washington’s birthday, after the bill took effect in 1971, it morphed into President’s Day, tearing down an American hero and replacing it with a meaningless day off work (for some). It became a bogus holiday…Suggesting President’s Day is a bogus holiday isn’t about putting down a particular president. It’s tossing out wokeism and teaching an understanding of the country’s greatness.”