February 21, 2022

FAUXCAHONTAS STILL SPEAKS WITH FORKED TONGUE: Elizabeth Warren is Lying About Elon Musk Again.

“Elon Musk in 2018, we’ve actually seen his tax returns,” she said. “You know how much he paid in taxes? One of the richest people in the world: zero.”

This is a lie.

Yes, it is true that in 2018, Musk paid no income tax—because, after writing off losses and deductions, he had no net taxable income. In fact, he does not take a salary from Tesla, other than the required California minimum wage of roughly $37,000/year. Musk’s billions in compensation come from receiving Tesla stock. So, of course, he doesn’t pay income taxes—they only apply to, well, income.

But this does not validate Warren’s claim that Musk pays “zero in taxes.” Income tax is not the only tax! (I wish…)

Not even close. Musk must pay corporate and payroll taxes through Tesla, California state taxes, sales taxes on his massive purchases, property taxes, and too many other taxes to count.

And, when Musk cashes out his stock options, he has to pay massive taxes.