THEY’RE TOO KIND: ‘Looks Like Jimmy Carter’: ABC Panel Torches Biden Over Inflation, Economy.

Bad as Carter was as president, he was basically decent and did learn a bit on the job. He asked for big hikes in defense spending after the Soviets invaded Afghanistan, and appointed inflation hawk Paul Volcker to chair the Fed.

Biden shows no willingness or ability to learn on the job, and given his increasing senescence, will only get worse.