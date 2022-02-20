February 20, 2022

THE 21st CENTURY IS NOT TURNING OUT AS I HAD HOPED: #BlackfaceHitler Trends As Justin Trudeau’s Government Cracks Down On Truckers.

Earlier: The left vs the people: The truckers’ protests have exposed liberals as authoritarians and leftists as enemies of the working class.

Speaking of which: A Social Credit System Arrives in Canada. “Last summer, I warned readers of [Bari Weiss’s Common Sense Substack] that financial deplatforming would be the next wave of online censorship. Big Tech companies like PayPal were already working with left-wing groups like the ADL and SPLC to define lists of individuals and groups who should be denied service. As more and more similarly minded tech companies followed suit (as happened with social media censorship), these deplorables would be deplatformed, debanked, and eventually denied access to the modern economy altogether, as punishment for their unacceptable views. That prediction has become reality. What I could not have anticipated is that it would occur first in our mild-mannered neighbor to the north, with the Canadian government itself directing the reprisals. It remains to be seen whether Canada will be a bellwether for the U.S. But anyone who cares about the future of America as a place where citizens are free to protest their government needs to understand what has just occurred and work to stop it from taking root here.”