February 19, 2022

DRUNK WOMAN ON MOTORIZED SUITCASE CREATES HAVOC AT ORLANDO AIRPORT:

Video has surfaced of an intoxicated woman accused of wreaking havoc at Orlando International Airport. The footage can be viewed in the player [at link].

The 31-year-old woman has been arrested and is facing a string of charges, including battery on a law enforcement officer, assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to an affidavit, the April 2021 incident began around 6:30 p.m. when officers were called to Orlando International Airport for a disorderly passenger.

Police said the 31-year-old woman was denied boarding because she was drunk, slurring her speech and yelling at people around her.

The officer said he tried to explain that he could help her get onto a different flight after she sobered up, to which the woman responded by “angrily rolling away, yelling profanities while atop a motorized luggage bag.”