February 19, 2022

BAFFLING: Two of the state advisory committees to the Commission on Civil Rights have recently issued reports arguing that the special “sub-minimum” wage for workers with Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities should be abolished. Maybe I’m getting a touch of paranoia in my old age, but I can’t help but wonder who is funding all the interest by disability advocates in this idea. It’s very fashionable right now. But it would obviously throw many of these workers out of their jobs. Is this something the SEIU is pushing? Are they hoping their low-skilled members will get the jobs instead?

One of the advocates I once spoke to in 2020 admitted that many Down Syndrome workers will end up jobless if the sub-minimum wage is abolished. Her attitude was that the state can come up with other ways to keep Down Syndrome individuals off the streets. They don’t need jobs.

The Commission itself issued a report on this issue in 2020. I dissented and pointed out that the parents and family caretakers of Down Syndrome workers overwhelming urged the Commission to support the continuation of the sub-minimum wage. That should count for something.