February 19, 2022

THE CORBYNIZATION OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CONTINUES APACE: BLM Assassin and Black Supremacist/Anti-Semite Bailed Out By BLM… With a Little Help from You-Know-Who…

The very same media which tells me that it is desperately afraid of a new pogrom whenever there’s a pro-Democrat storyline in an antisemitic attack sure seems to get very, very quiet about the great majority of antisemitic attacks in the US.

Is it not Time for a National Discussion on Antisemitism?

Why not?

Does only Fake Jake Tapper know when it’s the proper Time for a National Discussion About Antisemitism? Does he feel it aching in his bones, like some people can feel the rain coming?

It’s almost as if they don’t care at all about Jews being beaten or killed — they only care about political propaganda for their beloved Democrat Socialist Party.

On to the Disappeared Man, on to Mr. Yesterday’s News, on to Local Crime Story No. 33,247, Qunitez Brown:

You know how the media is always accusing people of being anti-Semites? Except the actual anti-Semites, who are the media’s political allies?

Well you’ll just never guess what group Quintez Brown was obsessed with.