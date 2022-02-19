February 19, 2022
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Biracial NC House candidate blasts school board over CRT (Video).
“As a parent, I speak to other parents,” he told the board members, “And there’s a few things we don’t want.”
“I’m biracial, I’m multilingual, I’m multicultural. The fact is in America and North Carolina, I can do anything I want — and I teach that to my children,” [Brian] Echevarria said forcefully. “And the person who tells my little pecan-color kids that they’re somehow oppressed based on the color of their skin would be absolutely wrong and absolutely at war with me.”
Echevarria closed out his remarks with a parting shot, stating that “What the masks showed us is the parents, the most powerful group in the country, are taking back the wheel.”
Much more like this, please.
More here: North Carolina Father Destroys Critical Race Theory: Racism ‘Only Happening at the Government Level and On the Media.’