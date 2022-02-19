February 19, 2022

DOES HE WORK FOR THE DAILY PLANET? Olympic Photographer Catches Bullets in Mid-Air with the Sony Alpha 1.

While Nikon’s flagship Z9 can shoot at a staggering clip of 120 frames per second for 11-megapixel photos, the rival flagship Sony Alpha 1 is no slouch either, capturing 30fps with the electronic shutter.

“When Sony Alpha 1 came out, I got myself one as quickly as possible, mainly for 30 frames per second and 120 autofocus calculations every second,” Dranginis tells PetaPixel. “For a sports photographer like me, accurate focus and speed are absolutely necessary.”