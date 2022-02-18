February 18, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Athena Thorne: SCOTUS Nominee Should Make History by Declining Biden’s Patronizing Handout. “Sure, her name will be in the history books. But every entry will begin, ;Supreme Court Justice Asterisk, who was appointed to the bench because she was a black woman…'”

Cameron Arcand: Thank You for Not Being a Squish, Glenn Youngkin. “Most bills typically do not go into effect right away, but the governor successfully pushed the General Assembly to approve an amendment that made sure children did not have to wait until July 1 to breathe freely again.”

Yours Truly: Dem Activist Says Obama DOOMED Democrats With Working-Class Voters. “It’s worth considering the pioneer of the current version of the Democratic party — which leans so heavily on identity and culture — and relies so little on working-class economics.”