February 18, 2022

SHUT UP, THEY EXPLAINED: YouTube Censors Mom Fighting School Mask Mandates.

Shortly after Jensen spoke to the Prince William County School Board, my colleagues Lauren Evans, Mark Guiney, and Philip Reynolds interviewed her. They thought our audience would want to learn more about what inspired this mom, and why she was opposed to mask mandates in schools.

In other words, they were acting like true journalists.

But YouTube has an issue with that.

The Daily Signal produced a compelling video, splicing Jensen’s school board speech with her interview. We let her explain how masks had affected her kids. “My son came home the first day of school with an extreme headache, and went to bed with a stomachache because he was so anxious,” she told us, adding, “For two weeks, he came home with a headache.”

“We took him to the doctor,” she recounted, and “it was all because of the mask.”

But now you can’t see that video on YouTube.

On Thursday, a YouTube representative emailed The Daily Signal, saying that the video had been “removed from YouTube for violating YouTube’s COVID-19 medical misinformation policy.”