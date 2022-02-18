February 18, 2022

BEIJING 2022 WINTER OLYMPICS: Kamila Valieva was ‘thrown to the wolves’ ahead of figure skating final, says weeping Katarina Witt. “Witt was continually fighting off tears herself and at one point asked the editorial team to cut the camera from her. ‘This is actually unbearable,’ she said. ‘She’s a 15-year-old kid and she’s broken from it. She’s really been thrown to the wolves now. ‘She was a shadow of her former self when she walked out of there. She couldn’t win in this whole game.’”