GWENDOLYN SIMS: ‘DOG’ Is Much More Than a Buddy Road Trip Movie. “‘Sir, are you asking me to fly a damn dog to Arizona?’ asks medically retired Army Ranger Jackson Briggs (Channing Tatum). ‘No, I’m asking you to drive a Ranger to Arizona,’ Captain Jones (Luke Forbes) replies. ‘She refuses to fly.’ And so begins DOG, a road trip movie about a dog that ends up being about so much more.“