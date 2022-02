BIDEN: ‘Every indication’ is that Russia will attack Ukraine ‘within the next several days.’

But: Poles want 1,000 U.S. anti-tank missiles for Ukraine. “The Polish military made an urgent request for 1,000 U.S. Army Javelin anti-tank missiles earlier this month, but Pentagon red tape is delaying efforts to get large numbers of the missiles to the Ukrainian military.”

Biden is awfully unprepared for a war he’s so certain is coming.