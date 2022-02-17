February 17, 2022

JEFF DUNETZ: We’re Screwed! Always Wrong Fauci Says It’s Time to Move Toward Normalcy. “History teaches us that if Dr. Fauci tells us something is getting better–, we’re screwed. You may remember that on January 21, 2020, Fauci told the press, ‘I think the risk is very low right now for the United States.’ Fauci explained that we had ‘14 days to slow the spread less than two months later.’ On 2/17/22, we are 703 days later, America is still trying to slow the spread? . Remember how he’s flip-flopped on masks? When he said no masks, then masks, two masks, and then wear masks again? This guy flip-flops daily —he doesn’t follow the science. He follows who will put him on television.”