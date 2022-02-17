February 17, 2022

BURNING RUBBER, YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG: Cargo Ship Full of Porsches, Bentleys and VWs Is On Fire and Adrift in the Atlantic. “Thankfully, the 22 crew on board have been reported as successfully evacuated from the ship,” but: “With the fire still burning and salvage plans being hatched, The Drive can now also confirm that the ship is also carrying 189 Bentleys and an unspecified number of Audis, with VW Group estimating the total number of vehicles on board to be close to 4,000. The Felicity Ace is regularly used as a charter vessel for VW Group, and also carried at least 21 Lamborghinis on its most recent voyage from Europe to America in January.”