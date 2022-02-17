February 17, 2022

THIS IS CNN: The Chris Cuomo/CNN Saga Abruptly Takes a Dark Turn.

According to the woman, she was working as a temporary staffer on ABC News in 2011 and was hoping for a permanent role.

Chris invited her to his office for lunch, she says. She arrived but found there was no food. He then allegedly started ‘badgering’ her for sex and when she refused him, she says he sexually assaulted her. No other details about the alleged assault have been made public. The woman said she then sent him friendly emails to try to smooth things over.

When the #MeToo movement gained momentum, she said she heard from Chris – by this time CNN’s star host. He said he wanted to run a segment on the firm where she worked.

She said she interpreted it as a veiled threat not to come forward with her own #MeToo claim. A spokesman for Cuomo denied the allegations outlined in the letter.