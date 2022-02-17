February 17, 2022

CHANGE? Push to break-up Milwaukee Public Schools begins in Wisconsin Legislature.

Something has to change is the basic argument from Republican lawmakers and the groups supporting the plan to break-up Milwaukee Public Schools.

The Assembly’s Committee on Education heard from a long list of people on Wednesday who either support or condemn the plan.

“As the chief policymakers, we are responsible for public education,” Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, told the committee.

Darling’s plan would split MPS into anywhere from four to eight separate school districts, and expand school choice throughout the city.

She said MPS is too large, and not able to effectively educate its kids.

CJ Szafir with the Institute for Reforming Government said the test scores and grades tell the story.

“Roughly two out of every three fourth graders in Wisconsin are not proficient in reading. Wisconsin ranks last in the country for reading proficiency for black students,” Szafir told lawmakers. “Since 1992, Wisconsin is one of only six states to see a significant drop in reading test scores.”