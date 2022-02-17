February 17, 2022

WORLD WAR III BEGAN WHEN A MAN NAMED ALBERT SHANKER GOT HOLD OF A NUCLEAR WARHEAD: What the COVID-19 Pandemic Reveals About Baby Boomers.

Today, perhaps no leader bears more responsibility for inflicting harm on children than Randi Weingarten, who was born in 1957 and is president of the American Federation of Teachers. In July 2020, Weingarten backed an AFT resolution endorsing local “safety strikes” as a tool to advocate for greater COVID mitigation in the classroom. Weingarten admitted in a radio interview that same month that “there’s no way that you’re going to have full-time school for all the kids and all the teachers the way we used to have it.” She shamelessly added, “Once there’s a vaccine, I hope we can get back to that.”

Now that there is widespread access to the vaccine, which studies show prevents serious illness but is less effective at stopping infection or transmission, Weingarten is refocusing her energy on keeping schoolchildren masked until COVID cases reach zero. Evidence suggests that forcing children to learn while covered in a soggy and contaminated piece of cloth robs them of the ability to read social and verbal cues critical to their development. Children are also not prone to getting seriously sick from COVID.