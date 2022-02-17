February 17, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Rick Moran: It Turns Out That Ethanol Is Worse For the Climate Than Gasoline.

Matt Margolis: Democrats Are Always Denying Their Platform Until After Elections.

Yours Truly: The San Francisco Recall BLOWOUT Ought to Shock the Wokesters to Their Rotten Cores. “This is as loud of a “REVERSE COURSE!” warning to a political movement in this country as I’ve ever seen. Even Jimmy Carter, after four years of malaise and misery, fared better against Ronald Reagan than the Collins-Lopez-Moliga troika did against the recall movement.”