HEINLEIN’S CRAZY YEARS (CONT’D): Meet The Sex Shop Founder Who Is Grooming Children Through Books In School Libraries. “This type of propagandizing has become standard for the left-wing extremists embedded in our education system. But what makes it all the more astonishing is both the thoroughly unnerving — and previously unreported — history of this book’s author and the institutional support that’s propelled him to notoriety.”