February 16, 2022

DURHAM INVESTIGATION? WHAT DURHAM INVESTIGATION? Conservative Media: Doing the Job the MSM Refuses to Do.

The New York Times finally covered the story online Monday (for Tuesday’s print edition) and managed to insult the intelligence of its readership in the process.

Charlie Savage, the NYT’s Washington correspondent, was quick to dismiss the bombshell as inconsequential, claiming the narrative from outlets like ours that reported on it is “mostly wrong or old news — the latest example of the challenge created by a barrage of similar conspiracy theories from Mr. Trump and his allies.”

How stupid were we to talk about such a huge story? Apparently very, according to Savage, who appears to justify his own publication’s lack of jumping on the story right away by saying it’s just too complicated for Times readers. Savage explains that stories like this “tend to involve dense and obscure issues, so dissecting them requires asking readers to expend significant mental energy and time — raising the question of whether news outlets should even cover such claims.”